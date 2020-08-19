First-Person action adventure Mask of Mists coming to Switch, X1 and PS4 in early September 2020

by squallsnake on August 19, 2020
Playstation 4
11
0
previous article
Flying Red Barrel - The Diary of a Little Aviator (PC) Review with stream
Contents

Mask of Mists will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 2, 2020 for $14.99 by Sometimes You.

Mask of Mists is an action-adventure game in a first-person view in which you are immersed in exploring the world full of magic and secrets!

In this game, you are a mercenary who was assigned to find a missing person. One of the Archmages of the Academy broke the communication when he was conducting his research in the depths of the Infected Territory. At one time this area had been exposed to the monstrous amount of magic, and it is filled now with creatures of the Abyss. Go on the trail of the missing Archmage and plunge into the atmosphere of an adventure full of magic and dangers!
 
Features:
– Explore ancient ruins, mysterious caves and abandoned houses;
– Fight with magical creatures;
– Collect items and use them to solve puzzles;
– Create alchemical potions from the magic plants you found;
– Open the passageway between the worlds and find the legendary artifact!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4Sometimes YouSwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Flying Red Barrel – The Diary of a Little Aviator (PC) Review...
7.5
2
 
Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One) Review
6.0
 
Crowdy Farm Rush (Switch) Review
4.0
Platforms
 
Flying Red Barrel – The Diary of a Little Aviator (PC) Review with stream
 
Co-op train builder Unrailed coming to PC and Consoles in September 2020
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Hellbound
 
Drill Deal Borehole has free Alpha on PC
 
Bounty Battle gets September 2020 release date
View All
Latest News
      
 

First-Person action adventure Mask of Mists coming to Switch, X1 and PS4 in early September 2020

by squallsnake on August 19, 2020
Mask of Mists will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 2, 2020 for $14.99 by Sometimes You. Mask of Mists is an action-adventure game in a first-person view in which you are immersed in exploring the world full of magic [...]
11
 

Co-op train builder Unrailed coming to PC and Consoles in September 2020

by squallsnake on August 18, 2020
Daedalic Entertainment and Indoor Astronaut announced their Steam Early Access title Unrailed! will fully release on September 23rd, not just on PC, but also on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Unrailed! is a true test of your friendships: [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums