First look at manic shooter Shinorubi

Red Art Games announced the upcoming release of Shinorubi on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and PC (via Steam). Shinorubi is a manic shooter developed by Last Boss 88 and ported to consoles by Red Art Games.

Red Art Games will bring Shinorubi’s colorful but hellacious shooting action to consoles worldwide early next year digitally. Information regarding physical versions of Shinorubi will come at a later date.

Shinorubi – Last Boss 88’s first game – was inspired by the developers’ deep love of Japanese danmaku shooters. With 8 different spaceships and as many play styles as well as various “Arrange Modes”, Shinorubi offers maximum replayability. Extremely challenging as every worthy bullet hell shoot ‘em up should be, Shinorubi is also welcoming of players new to the genre with its multiple difficulty levels. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Shinorubi’s resolution will go up to 4K while its framerate will go up to 120 fps (on compatible screens).

Access to precious raw materials have been the cause of armed conflicts for thousands of years. And what could very well be the greatest material of them all, a compound simply called “R-R”, can only be found on one planet. That planet is Shinorubi.

“R-R” grants whoever manages to get his hands on it great power as well as exceptional longevity. That pure energy can be used for good as well as for bad. And for a thousand years, the BAÄA family has ruthlessly ruled over Shinorubi and kept “R-R” to itself. To maintain the status quo, King R.LOYD III has entrusted the protection of the kingdom to his only daughter NEMESIS BAÄA. She leads a team of 5 Generals who will protect the royal family’s interests by any means necessary.

All hope isn’t lost though. A legend says that the King’s supposedly inviolable sanctuary will open on the solstice happening on the 1000th year anniversary of his family’s reign. And that a team of 8 rebellious former members of his army will try to use this unique opportunity to finally seize “R-R” and put an end to the madness.

You are one of those rebels.

Features

■ 8 pilots, 8 play styles

■ Multiple difficulty settings

■ Arrange modes and score multipliers

■ Frenetic bullet hell-type action

■ Colorful graphics

■ 4K-compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X

■ Play at 120 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S