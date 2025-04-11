First look at Ikuma and the Frozen Compass by Mooneye Studios

Indie developer Mooneye Studios has unveiled their upcoming coop adventure at this year’s Triple-i Initiative showcase. The game can be wishlisted on Steam, Playstation 5, Xbox Series and the Epic Games Store.

Ikuma is a coming-of-age story, where you play as cabin boy Sam and his sled dog Ellie who are stranded on an uncharted island in the Arctic in 1864. The player can either take on the adventure solo and freely switch between the two protagonists, or play cooperatively with a friend at their side.

Sam and Ellie’s journey takes you through unfamiliar terrain and harsh weather. You’ll make use of the few tools you can find on the island, fish, forage for food and try to keep yourself and your companion warm. On your way through the open world, you’ll find fading traces of a long lost expedition and uncover a dark secret.

From the team behind indie hit Lost Ember, comes a touching tale of friendship, loss and endurance, 5 years after their debut title released. “We’re ridiculously nervous, yet, thrilled, to finally be able to talk about what we’ve been working on in secret for the past 5 years.” CEO and story writer Tobias Graff says, adding “We cannot wait to hear what people think of Ikuma.”

IKUMA: The Frozen Compass releases 2026 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series and can now be wishlisted everywhere.