February 2020’s Free PS Plus Games comes with a bonus game

by squallsnake on January 29, 2020
Playstation 4
39
0
previous article
Helheim Hassle is a new body desecrating puzzle-platformer
next article
Dune Sea (PC) Review
Contents

Sony announced there will be a total of three free games available to PS+ members in February 2020. Normally subscribers are giving two free games each month.

The Bioshock Collection – From the undersea city of Rapture to the airborne metropolis of Columbia, BioShock: The Collection takes players on monumental journeys through awe-inspiring, deceptively dangerous places that are simply unforgettable. BioShock: The Collection features all three games in this award-winning series – BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite – remastered in 1080p, including all single-player add-on content.

The Sims 4 – The Sims is celebrating its 20th birthday this February, and you’re invited to join the party! Now’s your chance to play with life in The Sims 4, where you can unleash your imagination and create Sims in a unique world that’s an expression of you.

Firewall Zero Hour (PlayStation VR required) – Become a hired contractor and expertly seize – or protect – sensitive information from opposing teams in Firewall Zero Hour, a 4v4 tactical shooter developed exclusively for PS VR. Dive straight into these intense multiplayer battles when Firewall Zero Hour’s new season – Operation: Black Dawn – also begins February 4, featuring a new map (Oil Rig) available for all players and other free content!

All three games will be available from February 4 to March 2. This means January’s games will be available via PS Plus for just a few more days, so grab ‘em before they’re gone!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4
FreeNewsPS4Sony
, , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Dune Sea (PC) Review
5.0
3
 
Hardcore Mecha (PS4) Review
8.0
 
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Switch) Review
5.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Dune Sea (PC) Review
 
Helheim Hassle is a new body desecrating puzzle-platformer
 
Torchlight Frontiers will launch as Torchlight III on Steam this summer
 
MyGamer Visual Cast – Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PC)
 
Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards brings Inca lore to life – trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

February 2020’s Free PS Plus Games comes with a bonus game

by squallsnake on January 29, 2020
Sony announced there will be a total of three free games available to PS+ members in February 2020. Normally subscribers are giving two free games each month. The Bioshock Collection – From the undersea city of Rapture to the airborne metropolis of [...]
39
 

Helheim Hassle is a new body desecrating puzzle-platformer

by squallsnake on January 29, 2020
Norway-based developer Perfectly Paranormal announced their new body-puzzle platformer Helheim Hassle is coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC via Steam early this year; to be followed soon after on PlayStation 4.  Helheim Hassle is a narrative [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums