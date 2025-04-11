Farming Simulator is getting a physical release on the Sega Genesis

Strictly Limited announced the upcoming release of Farming Simulator 16-Bit Edition for Mega Drive/Genesis compatible consoles.

This limited edition is the result of a unique collaboration with game publisher and developer GIANTS Software, following the success of their Farming Simulator 25 Collector’s Edition, which launched in November 2024 exclusively for PC, while the Standard Edition was released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Collector’s Edition featured a retro cartridge-style version, which received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both fans and collectors. The response was so strong that it prompted GIANTS Software to explore a standalone, retro version—leading to this dedicated 16-bit release with Strictly Limited.

This unique retro adaptation of Farming Simulator will be available in two collectible formats: a Limited Edition, launching on May 14, 2025, and a Deluxe Edition, arriving in July 2025. Both editions will be available exclusively through the Strictly Limited Store. Each Strictly Limited edition will include an exclusive green cartridge, produced in a total quantity of only 1,000 units worldwide. The green cartridge is unique to the Strictly Limited Store and will not be available elsewhere, making it a highly sought-after item for collectors. The Limited Edition will retail at €49.99, while the Deluxe Edition—which includes additional collectible content—will be priced at €69.99.

Retro Cartridge Returns at Select Retailers

In addition to the Strictly Limited store exclusive editions, a separate edition featuring a black cartridge will be made available by Strictly Limited to select retail partners such as Amazon for the global market and VideoGamesPlus in North America. While the content of the game remains the same, the cartridge color and packaging will clearly distinguish the retail version from the Strictly Limited exclusive editions.

A rare opportunity awaits retro gaming enthusiasts and fans of the Farming Simulator series to experience the franchise in a fresh format, reimagined with the authentic feel of classic 16-bit gameplay. Both editions are fully compatible with Mega Drive/Genesis-like retro hardware and reflect Strictly Limited’s ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating gaming culture through high-quality physical releases.