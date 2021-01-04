Extra features await in Stranger of Sword City Revisited for Nintendo Switch and PC

Explore another world within the bonus adventure of Stranger of Sword City Revisited, bundled together with Saviors of Sapphire Wings, releasing on Nintendo Switch and PC on March 16. Three new classes, additional battle elements, expanded character creation, and three new dungeons are amongst the myriad of extra features included within this enhanced title.
SquallSnake
