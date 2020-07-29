Escape From Tethys is a new Metroidvania that will release in August by Sometimes You

Escape From Tethys will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on August 12th for $9.99 by Sometimes You.
You’re trapped, alone and cold on a distant planet. Pursued by a droid with only one purpose: killing everything. You must find an escape. Explore the hostile environment, find secret upgrades and new weapons, and finally make your escape from this dark, hostile planet…
Escape from Tethys is difficult action adventure Metroidvania game set on the remote planet of Tethys. You are a scientist responsible for developing new weapons tech, when things go awry.
- Explore the mysterious, dark world of Tethys.
- Confront and defeat the strongest creatures of the planet.
- Find and unlock 20+ unique upgrades scattered across five different biomes.
- Use new weapons and abilities to fight your way to the planet’s surface… and escape!
Alone. Cold. Scared. Pursued. Only the strongest and smartest will make it out alive.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Hidden Objects Collection coming to Nintendo Switch in October 2020
Two titans of hidden object games, Big Fish Games and Ocean Media, will soon join forces to give Nintendo Switch players an opportunity to experience six critically-acclaimed titles when Hidden Objects Collection launches on October 6th, 2020. Hidden [...]
Here are the free Xbox games for August 2020
Microsoft announced the following games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members during August 2020. Portal Knights ($19.99): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One Override: Mech City Brawl ($29.99): Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One [...]
Xbox games on sale for the week of July 28, 2020
The following Xbox games are discounted through August 3, 2020: Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 1000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 11000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight Sale 2000 Neverwinter Zen Add-On 20% Spotlight [...]
Comments