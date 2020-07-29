Escape From Tethys is a new Metroidvania that will release in August by Sometimes You

by squallsnake on July 29, 2020
Playstation 4
15
0
previous article
Hidden Objects Collection coming to Nintendo Switch in October 2020
Contents

Escape From Tethys will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on August 12th for $9.99 by Sometimes You.

You’re trapped, alone and cold on a distant planet. Pursued by a droid with only one purpose: killing everything. You must find an escape. Explore the hostile environment, find secret upgrades and new weapons, and finally make your escape from this dark, hostile planet…

Escape from Tethys is difficult action adventure Metroidvania game set on the remote planet of Tethys. You are a scientist responsible for developing new weapons tech, when things go awry.

  • Explore the mysterious, dark world of Tethys.
  • Confront and defeat the strongest creatures of the planet.
  • Find and unlock 20+ unique upgrades scattered across five different biomes.
  • Use new weapons and abilities to fight your way to the planet’s surface… and escape!

Alone. Cold. Scared. Pursued. Only the strongest and smartest will make it out alive.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Switch, XBOX One
NewsPS4Sometimes YouSwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Swim Out (Xbox One) Review
6.0
7
 
Superliminal (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Need A Packet (PS4) Review
7.0
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
Spacebase Startopia has Oct 2020 release date but beta is available now
 
Wolf & Pigs: Out for Vengeance (PC VR) Review with stream
 
A new PAW Patrol game is coming this fall for consoles and PC
 
Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator announced for PC and Switch
 
One Line Coloring is a connect-the-dots puzzler coming to Switch and PC in August
View All
Latest News
      
 

Escape From Tethys is a new Metroidvania that will release in August by Sometimes You

by squallsnake on July 29, 2020
Escape From Tethys will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on August 12th for $9.99 by Sometimes You. You’re trapped, alone and cold on a distant planet. Pursued by a droid with only one purpose: killing everything. You must [...]
15
 

Hidden Objects Collection coming to Nintendo Switch in October 2020

by squallsnake on July 29, 2020
Two titans of hidden object games, Big Fish Games and Ocean Media, will soon join forces to give Nintendo Switch players an opportunity to experience six critically-acclaimed titles when Hidden Objects Collection launches on October 6th, 2020. Hidden [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums