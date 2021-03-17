Escape from Life Inc was made by a 15 year old and is published by Sometimes You

383 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Escape from Life Inc will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 31st. The price is $9.99.

You didn’t have any legs… so we gave you some!

“Escape from Life Inc” is a quirky story-driven puzzle platformer, where you switch between three animals: a walking fish, an arrogant eagle and a stuttering reindeer. Throughout your adventure you’ll be doing puzzles, platforming, exploring and much more. Together with plenty of wacky characters, help these three unlikely friends escape the alien lab!

Features:

Play as three animals with unique personalities and abilities

Discover a crazy and comedic narrative, with some dark twists…

Meet a charming cast of talking animals

Experience five different chapters that each switch up the gameplay drastically

Enjoy tons of fun puzzle and platforming mechanics

Bounce on a fat pig’s stomach (Don’t worry, they’re fine with it)

Developer quote:

I’m a 15 year old solo developer from Sweden, and this is my passion project I’ve been working on for about 1.5 years. It’s a very personal game, with almost every tiny detail having its own little story to tell. I hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it 🙂