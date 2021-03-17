Escape from Life Inc was made by a 15 year old and is published by Sometimes You

by SquallSnake on March 17, 2021
Playstation 4
9
0
Contents

Escape from Life Inc will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 31st. The price is $9.99.

You didn’t have any legs… so we gave you some!

“Escape from Life Inc” is a quirky story-driven puzzle platformer, where you switch between three animals: a walking fish, an arrogant eagle and a stuttering reindeer. Throughout your adventure you’ll be doing puzzles, platforming, exploring and much more. Together with plenty of wacky characters, help these three unlikely friends escape the alien lab!

Features:

  • Play as three animals with unique personalities and abilities
  • Discover a crazy and comedic narrative, with some dark twists…
  • Meet a charming cast of talking animals
  • Experience five different chapters that each switch up the gameplay drastically
  • Enjoy tons of fun puzzle and platforming mechanics
  • Bounce on a fat pig’s stomach (Don’t worry, they’re fine with it)

Developer quote:
I’m a 15 year old solo developer from Sweden, and this is my passion project I’ve been working on for about 1.5 years. It’s a very personal game, with almost every tiny detail having its own little story to tell. I hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it 🙂

