Electro Ride: The Neon Racing has a Nintendo Switch release date

Ultimate Games S.A. has announced that Electro Ride: The Neon Racing, a neon arcade racer with retro-futuristic vibes, will launch on Nintendo Switch on November 27th this year. Players can expect, among others, a dynamic driving model, vehicles and race tracks inspired by Eastern Bloc countries, multiple game modes and an original synthwave soundtrack.

In July this year Electro Ride: The Neon Racing debuted on PC and was very well received by players. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for converting and publishing the game on Nintendo Switch.

“Electro Ride is a neon racer full of vivid colours, high speeds and colour-sensitive nitro stripes. While it is, of course, a very arcade game, physics also plays an important role. Each car has a slightly different feel, and sometimes it is necessary to hit the brakes. The game is set in an alternative world, which combines the grey reality of 20th century Middle-Eastern European countries with retro-futuristic neon madness” – said Sylwester Osik, the creator of the game.

The cars are modelled on vehicles developed in the 20th century in Eastern Bloc countries, including the Polish People’s Republic, East Germany, Czechoslovakia, Bulgaria and the USSR. The creator of the game emphasizes that motoring fans shouldn’t have any problems with recognising the inspirations behind the neon speed demons. The tracks themselves are also based on cities which belonged to the communist sphere of influence in the years 1945-1989 (including Warsaw, East Berlin, Prague, Sofia and Moscow).

Electro Ride: The Neon Racing offers the players several very different game modes. The main one is the extensive story mode, which takes approximately 4 hours to complete on the easiest difficulty setting. In this mode, the players compete in various types of races, and from time to time they have to face a boss. Additional modes are also available, including time attack, last man standing, and ghost race. Electro Ride: The Neon Racing also features split-screen multiplayer.

“The game will appeal to, among others, fans of racers in the style of Horizon Chase Turbo, OutDrive or Neon Drive. Electro Ride: The Neon Racing is, however, a completely unique proposition, with an unprecedented retro-futuristic vision of reality. The racer’s style and feel has been additionally amplified by the original synthwave soundtrack composed by Maciej Kulesza, who is also working on, among others, the music for Shadow Warrior 3” – added Sylwester Osik.

Electro Ride: The Neon Racing – main features:

a neon-filled racing madness;

an alternative, retro-futuristic reality;

21 different cars;

varied game modes (including story, time attack and last man standing);

20 race tracks located in the countries of the Eastern Bloc;

split-screen multiplayer;

an original synthwave soundtrack.

The digital launch (Nintendo eShop) of Electro Ride: The Neon Racing has been scheduled for November 27th 2020.