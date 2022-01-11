EastAsiaSoft’s 2022 showcase video highlights many upcoming games

EastAsiaSoft released a showcase video on YouTube that covers 9 indie titles scheduled for release in early 2022 across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox X|S.
Highlights of this new showcase include details on the localized release of Idea Factory’s Seven Pirates H for Nintendo Switch, updates on the PS5 version of Trigger Witch (which will be a free upgrade for PS4 owners), new ZOO Corporation titles Cake Invaders and anime-styled rhythm game Beat Souls, isometric racer Splash Cars and several other unique indies to round out the latest lineup with unprecedented variety!
|TITLE
|RELEASE
|PRICE
|PLATFORMS
|Seven Pirates H
|Spring 2022
|TBA
|Nintendo Switch
|Demoniaca: Everlasting Night
|January 12th
|US$/€14.99
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
|Queeny Army
|January 18th
|US$/€4.99
|SW/PS4/PS5
|Trigger Witch
|January 21st
|US$/€14.99
|PS5 (free for PS4 owners)
|Cake Invaders
|January 26th
|US$/€5.99
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX
|The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna
|February 2nd
|US$/€9.99
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX
|El Gancho
|February 9th
|TBA
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1
|Beat Souls
|Q1/2022
|TBA
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
|Splash Cars
|Q1/2022
|TBA
|SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
