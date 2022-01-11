EastAsiaSoft’s 2022 showcase video highlights many upcoming games

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

EastAsiaSoft released a showcase video on YouTube that covers 9 indie titles scheduled for release in early 2022 across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox X|S.

Highlights of this new showcase include details on the localized release of Idea Factory’s Seven Pirates H for Nintendo Switch, updates on the PS5 version of Trigger Witch (which will be a free upgrade for PS4 owners), new ZOO Corporation titles Cake Invaders and anime-styled rhythm game Beat Souls, isometric racer Splash Cars and several other unique indies to round out the latest lineup with unprecedented variety!