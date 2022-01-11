EastAsiaSoft’s 2022 showcase video highlights many upcoming games

by SquallSnake on January 11, 2022
Playstation 4
EastAsiaSoftShowcase2022
Contents

EastAsiaSoft released a showcase video on YouTube that covers 9 indie titles scheduled for release in early 2022 across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox X|S.

Highlights of this new showcase include details on the localized release of Idea Factory’s Seven Pirates H for Nintendo Switch, updates on the PS5 version of Trigger Witch (which will be a free upgrade for PS4 owners), new ZOO Corporation titles Cake Invaders and anime-styled rhythm game Beat Souls, isometric racer Splash Cars and several other unique indies to round out the latest lineup with unprecedented variety!

TITLERELEASEPRICEPLATFORMS
Seven Pirates HSpring 2022TBANintendo Switch
Demoniaca: Everlasting NightJanuary 12thUS$/€14.99SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Queeny ArmyJanuary 18thUS$/€4.99SW/PS4/PS5
Trigger WitchJanuary 21stUS$/€14.99PS5 (free for PS4 owners)
Cake InvadersJanuary 26thUS$/€5.99SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX
The Dead Tree of RanchiunaFebruary 2ndUS$/€9.99SW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XBX
El GanchoFebruary 9thTBASW/PS4/PS5/XB1
Beat SoulsQ1/2022TBASW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
Splash CarsQ1/2022TBASW/PS4/PS5/XB1/XSX
