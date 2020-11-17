Dune Sea flies onto Switch

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Frolic Labs, have brought their zen side-scrolling goose adventure game, Dune Sea, to the Nintendo Switch for $9.99. Already available on Steam, the Dune Sea debut on Switch includes the all-new “Neon Sea” levels.

You can read our review of the PC version HERE.

In Dune Sea, guide a migrating bird separated from its flock by a catastrophic event. In order to survive, you’ll fly across strange beautiful landscapes in mysterious and foreign lands while collecting items and avoiding predators on your journey home. Meet other birds during your journey and lead your newfound flock to greener pastures.

Dune Sea Features: