Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch – PS4 soon

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The new title from Devilish Games, developers of King Lucas and Path to Mnemosyne, is now available in digital format for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Onirike is a fusion of adventure and 3D platforms that will transport us to a dreamlike open world where we will interact in a non-linear way with a surrealistic fauna of characters.

Dreams are fed by our own desires. They dwell within us since we are born and this is what we call them until they become real. But… have you ever wondered what happens to dreams that never come true?



Onirike is an original 3D adventure, puzzle and platformer video game which takes place in an intricate open world, designed with a non-linear narrative and presented with a peculiar audio-visual aesthetic.

Main features: