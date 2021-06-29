Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch – PS4 soon

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 29, 2021
PC
6
0
previous article
These are the free Xbox games for July 2021
Onirike
Contents

The new title from Devilish Games, developers of King Lucas and Path to Mnemosyne, is now available in digital format for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Onirike is a fusion of adventure and 3D platforms that will transport us to a dreamlike open world where we will interact in a non-linear way with a surrealistic fauna of characters.

Dreams are fed by our own desires. They dwell within us since we are born and this is what we call them until they become real. But… have you ever wondered what happens to dreams that never come true?

Onirike is an original 3D adventure, puzzle and platformer video game which takes place in an intricate open world, designed with a non-linear narrative and presented with a peculiar audio-visual aesthetic.

Main features:

  • Explore Onirike’s intricate open world.
  • Discover its captivating non-linear story.
  • Be amazed by its peculiar audio-visual style.
  • Help Prieto gain new abilities.
  • Strategically grow gypsophila flowers.
  • Avoid the devourers of souls by becoming invisible.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Platformer, Switch, XBOX One
Badland PublishingNewsPCSwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
7.0
7
 
The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] (PS4) Review
8.0
 
The Longing (Switch) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Onirike
Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch – PS4 soon
 
Suicide of Rachel Foster Logo
The Suicide of Rachel Foster (PC) Review
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Chivalry 2 (PC)
 
UnMetal 1
MyGamer Visual Cast: UnMetal (PC)
 
Tip Top
Tip Top (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Onirike

Dreamy 3D platformer Onirike now available on Xbox One and Switch – PS4 soon

by SquallSnake on June 29, 2021
The new title from Devilish Games, developers of King Lucas and Path to Mnemosyne, is now available in digital format for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Onirike is a fusion of adventure and 3D platforms that will transport us to a dreamlike [...]
6
 
Xbox free Gold July 2021

These are the free Xbox games for July 2021

by SquallSnake on June 29, 2021
Microsoft announced the following games will be free for Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members during July 2021. Planet Alpha ($19.99): Available July 1 to 31 Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break ($29.99): Available July 16 to August 15 Conker: Live & Reloaded [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums