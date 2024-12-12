Dreamcast to Neogeo Pocket LINK – Cool Cool Toon to Cool Cool Jam

Cool Cool Toon on Sega Dreamcast can be linked with Cool Cool Jam on the Neogeo Pocket Color.

There is an Upload and Download option for both games.

In summary, money (aka Jollars) earned the in Jam can be added to the total in Toon. Jollars can then be spent in the Dreamcast game to unlock new outfits and play mini games.

Then, character data from the Dreamcast game can be installed into the handheld game but I have no clue what this does since the entire game is in Japanese. I looked everywhere for what this feature does but couldn’t find anything. If you happen to know, leave a note in the comments.