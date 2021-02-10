Doodle Devil: 3volution release date and trailer here

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

JoyBits announced the launch of Doodle Devil: 3volution on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 11 for $8.99/€8.99/£8.09.

Pre-orders of Doodle Devil: 3volution with 25% discount for Nintendo Switch will be available on the eShop from 18th February-10th March, and for Xbox One on the Microsoft Store from 25th February-10th March. Pre-orders will not be available on the PlayStation Store.

Doodle Devil: 3volution is the latest iteration of the award-winning Doodle puzzle world building saga on consoles. Discover the seven deadly sins and watch the world crumbling at your fingertips as you create thousands of dastardly deeds. Combine fire, earth, wind & air to create demons, beasts, zombies… and much more!

Doodle Devil is a critically acclaimed game also available on PC, Mac and Linux devices. The game is part of the Doodle series including Doodle God.

Features