Doodle Devil: 3volution release date and trailer here

by SquallSnake on February 10, 2021
Playstation 4
4
0
previous article
Blood Bowl 3 - Super Bowl Commercial
next article
Lost Words: Beyond the Page will get a Switch physical release... sort of
Contents

JoyBits announced the launch of Doodle Devil: 3volution on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 11 for $8.99/€8.99/£8.09.
Pre-orders of Doodle Devil: 3volution with 25% discount for Nintendo Switch will be available on the eShop from 18th February-10th March, and for Xbox One on the Microsoft Store from 25th February-10th March. Pre-orders will not be available on the PlayStation Store.
Doodle Devil: 3volution is the latest iteration of the award-winning Doodle puzzle world building saga on consoles. Discover the seven deadly sins and watch the world crumbling at your fingertips as you create thousands of dastardly deeds. Combine fire, earth, wind & air to create demons, beasts, zombies… and much more!
Doodle Devil is a critically acclaimed game also available on PC, Mac and Linux devices. The game is part of the Doodle series including Doodle God.

Features

  • Mold the combinations of fire, earth, wind and air.
  • Demon Mode! Fight against the most dangerous archdemons.
  • Devil Slots! Test your sinful luck.
  • Hundreds of interesting, funny and thought-provoking quotes and sayings.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One
JoyBitsNewsPS4PS5SwitchXBOX One
, , , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Solar Blast (Switch) Review
5.0
3
 
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Switch) Review
6.5
 
Otti The Housekeeper (Switch) Review
5.0
Platforms
 
R-Type Final 2 release date and trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Ultimate Summer (PC)
 
Mutropolis is a newly released PC title set in the year 5000
 
Essex: The Whale Hunter, a new game inspired by “Moby-Dick”, revealed
 
Metroidvania Dogworld headed to PC and Switch – trailer here
View All
Latest News
      
 

Lost Words: Beyond the Page will get a Switch physical release… sort of

by SquallSnake on February 10, 2021
Publisher Modus Games and developer Sketchbook Games announced today that Lost Words: Beyond the Page will be receiving a physical release for Nintendo Switch with a code in box for $14.99. Preorders are now live and a demo is now available on Steam for [...]
2
 

Doodle Devil: 3volution release date and trailer here

by SquallSnake on February 10, 2021
JoyBits announced the launch of Doodle Devil: 3volution on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 11 for $8.99/€8.99/£8.09.Pre-orders of Doodle Devil: 3volution with 25% discount for Nintendo Switch will be available on the [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums