Doki Monsters: Quest is a love letter to classic Pokemon

RedDeer.Games announced that Doki Monsters: Quest, a retro-inspired creature-collecting RPG, is now available on Nintendo Switch. Players can now embark on a nostalgic adventure filled with exploration, turn-based battles, charming monsters, and an emotional quest to find a missing childhood friend.

Doki Monsters: Quest invites players on a touching adventure to search for their missing childhood friend, unravel secrets, and face dangers lurking across towns, shrines, caves, seas, and mountains. Along the way, players capture and train Doki Monsters – each with unique personalities and tactical roles – building a team strong enough to overcome anything the world throws at them.

With its blend of retro charm and modern convenience, the game offers fast-forward battles, optional guidance, a clean quest log, and dozens of nostalgic visual palettes. Whether players choose an atmospheric 8-bit soundtrack or a soothing piano arrangement, every trip through this pixel-perfect world feels personal and warm.

As the journey unfolds, players will battle Rangers, confront shady corporations, and discover secrets hidden far beyond the main story. Post-game rare hunts, alternate monster forms, fishing, and a rich variety of side activities ensure there’s always something new to uncover. It’s a creature-collecting adventure made for exploration – and for the joy of getting lost in a world that feels like a childhood memory.