DEEER Simulator release date and trailer here

PLAYISM announced the full release of Japanese indie developer Gibier Game’s DEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game for Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X｜S, and Xbox One on November 25th. The full version also includes full language support for seven additional languages. MSRP is $19.99.

Developed by Japanese indie developer Gibier Games, DEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game lets you play as a deer. This title is best described as a “Slow-Life Town Destruction Game”. You can spend your days frolicking around, enjoying a peaceful life with the other animals in town. Or, you can weaponize your stretchy neck and pointy antlers to completely destroy everything around you. Needless to say, going down the path of destruction will set the entire police force on you. If you want to avoid a tragic end, well, you know who to point your “weapons” at.



DEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game was initially released on Steam as an Early Access Game in January 2020. Now that development has entered its final stages, we are excited to announce the title’s full version release on November 25th for Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X｜S, and Xbox One, with seven additional languages supported (Korean, Italian, Dutch, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian).



The full version features an expanded storyline, taking you face to face with the final boss at the end.



Additionally, the Nintendo Switch version includes a “Cowthello” mini game that supports online versus play.