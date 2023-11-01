Dark point-and-click adventure game True Virus now available on Xbox

True Virus

True Virus, a dark point-and-click adventure game with an unsettling atmosphere and unique graphics and music, is making its debut on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The release date is set for November 1, 2023. Previously, True Virus appeared on Nintendo Switch, and the game will also hit PC and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the next few months.

True Virus is a new game developed by Polish studios Farmind Studio and 100 GAMES. Ultimate Games S.A. is the publisher of the title for Xbox One. Thanks to backward compatibility, the game also works on Xbox Series X|S.

The new title is a point-and-click adventure game with 2D graphics, where gameplay focuses mainly on exploration and solving puzzles that require a creative approach. True Virus is distinguished by stylish cartoon graphics and sound design in a unique style. As the developers point out, it takes an average of 4-5 hours to complete the game.

The player takes on the role of a mental hospital patient who wakes up in a reality devastated by a mysterious and highly deadly pandemic. The goal is to break free and get to the truth about the horrific events behind the mysterious virus.

True Virus is for gamers who like disturbing and at the same time out-of-the-box stories. Stylish graphics and appropriate music here create a unique atmosphere of honesty in a crumbling world. Learning the truth will require both attentiveness and creativity from the player,” says COO of Ultimate Games S.A., Rafal Jelonek.

True Virus – main features:

  • dark point-and-click adventure;
  • exploration and puzzles;
  • intriguing story;
  • unique graphic design;
  • disturbing soundtrack.

The game’s release date for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is set for November 1, 2023. True Virus will also be released on PC (Steam) and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the coming months.

