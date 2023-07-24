Dark Metroidvania RIN – The Last Child coming to consoles and PC in September 2023

338 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Harness the power of Aspects to enhance and develop your magical abilities as the last child of the Creator. Embark on a journey to restore order in a mystical world where only you and your skills can bring back balance. Face those who once used to be your siblings but are now transformed into merciless creatures seeking nothing but chaos and destruction, threatening the mythical world that only you can save.

RIN: The Last Child is a dark Metroidvania fairy tale that cleverly combines exploration and crafting. Thanks to a complex system of creating and enchanting spells, no playthrough is the same. Play as RIN – a demigoddess capable of obtaining the power of aspects to fuel and develop her magic. Explore vast mythical lands as you uncover the secrets hidden behind the Aspects of Magic, rekindle your mythical powers, craft spells, confront powerful bosses who were once your siblings, and embark on a journey to save the world.

RIN: THE LAST CHILD – MAIN FEATURES

-Craft and enchant spells – Find aspect shards and runes and use them to create spells or enchantments. Tired of good ol’ magic missiles? Look around, and you’ll surely find more creative spells that suit your play style.

-Explore the dark mystical fairy-tale world – Deadly volcanic plains, deserts with distorted time, dangerous jungles full of deadly creatures, and much more await discovery in this hand-drawn world as you explore through your adventure. What secrets you find depend only on how deep you’re willing to dive into this universe.

-Fight or trick your opponents – Discover multiple ways to finish off enemies, imprison them instead, or avoid encounters entirely with the complex spell-crafting system that gives you incredible combat flexibility and gameplay freedom.

-Discover the true nature of your mission – Learn the story told as a creation myth where, on the Creator’s orders, you come to life with a mission to try and find your siblings, each carrying a piece of the Creator’s magical power that you’re destined to regain. Experience a branching story with different endings and discover your true purpose.

The once idyllic mythical world that is your home is now dangerous and filled with monsters. Your brothers and sisters were sent to save it before you. They all failed. The Creator – once mighty, is now weak and unable to act after sharing all his magical powers with his children. And in the middle of it all, you – RIN – The Last Child. You are the last hope of your father and the world around you, which plunges deeper into chaos. However, unlike other heroic protagonists, you were sent on this quest without any powers, only your free will. Or maybe that is the greatest power of all? The future will tell, as the answer lies at the end of your journey for the pursuit of freedom, truth, and the right to be your own person.

RIN: The Last Child is being developed by the Polish studio Space Fox Games and will come to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on September 21st this year.