Crypt of the Serpent King Remastered 4k Edition getting next gen console release

Are you prepared to delve deep into a world of malice and deadly peril? Crypt of the Serpent King Remastered 4k Edition is a medieval first-person hack ‘n’ slash dungeon crawler with roguelike elements that recalls the gameplay of dark fantasy classics while presenting its action in gorgeously gruesome 4K style. Explore randomly generated dungeons, fighting underworld creatures along the way, all while avoiding traps and collecting loot!

Goblins, giant spiders, skeletons, orcs and more await you in the tunnels and halls of the underworld. If you hope to survive, you’ll need to wield an array of melee and ranged weaponry, from swords and axes to crossbows and maces, each with strength and weaknesses depending on the foes you face. Select from 3 levels of difficulty to fine-tune your experience and level up your character’s abilities as you progress. Each playthrough is unique, offering countless hours of challenge and adventure!

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: July 8, 2022

Price: US$2.99 / €2.99

Features

-Explore vast randomly generated dungeons in first-person perspective!

-Fight in real-time against orcs, skeletons and other creatures of the underworld.

-Level up your character’s abilities as you progress!

-Wield a wide variety of melee and ranged weapon types.

-Choose from 3 levels of difficulty, from casual to hardcore.

-Behold remastered 4K visual presentation!