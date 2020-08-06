Crowdy Farm Rush is like Flight Control but with farm animals – trailer here

by squallsnake on August 6, 2020
Switch
2
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast: Forager (PC)
Contents

Have you ever considered leaving the busy and stressful city life behind and just moving to the countryside where you could finally slow down and find some peace? If so, you might want to try Crowdy Farm Rush first to make sure you know exactly what you’re signing up for. This addictive indie game from Incuvo and 7Levels might make you reconsider your plans.

In Crowdy Farm Rush, your task will be to control hurrying, stubborn animals and bring them all back home. Sounds easy enough? Well think again, farmer, as you’ll have to be cautious so your lazy cows and fast chickens don’t collide – and that’s only the beginning! Making a dozen ducks march in a row, gathering a herd of pigs in a safe place, or controlling a stubborn donkey is all something that only an experienced farmer can handle without causing total chaos. Oh, and don’t forget that all the animals must be washed of mud before they enter the barn. And to top it all off, you’ll also have to handle one very hungry and incredibly determined coyote. A farmer’s life is definitely far from being boring.

  • DRAW PATHS TO FOLLOW: animals will walk any line you make for them. Show them their way home!
  • CLEAN UP THE MESS: farm residents are always on the move, walking across the meadow. Control the mess and guide them to their matching houses!
  • OVER 100 LEVELS TO WIN: complete all the challenges on your rancher career, visiting various farms!
  • BONUS LEVELS: beating levels will unlock bonus stages, where animals can bounce off each other when they collide – score as many points as you can!
  • COLORFUL ADVENTURE: play on meadows of various shapes, ones filled with rivers and footbridges, and during spring, summer, fall, or winter!
  • PLAY WITH FRIENDS: beat the levels together or find out who is the better rancher. Up to 4 players can compete at the same time!
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Switch
7levelsNewsSwitch
, ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
They Breathe (Switch) Review
8.0
5
 
Burning Knight (PC) Review with stream
6.5
 
Neversong (Xbox One) Review with Stream
7.0
Platforms
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Forager (PC)
 
Burning Knight (PC) Review with stream
 
Hellbound is basically a new classic Doom on PC – trailer here
 
Arcade shooter Bartlow’s Dread Machine now available on Steam Early Access, soon on Xbox One
 
Get Good (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 

Crowdy Farm Rush is like Flight Control but with farm animals – trailer here

by squallsnake on August 6, 2020
Have you ever considered leaving the busy and stressful city life behind and just moving to the countryside where you could finally slow down and find some peace? If so, you might want to try Crowdy Farm Rush first to make sure you know exactly what [...]
2
 

Difficult decision maker Norman’s Great Illusion coming to consoles August 2020

by squallsnake on August 5, 2020
Norman’s Great Illusion will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on August 19 for $4.99 by Sometimes You. In Norman’s Great Illusion you have to live a year as an engineer at the plant in the face of [...]
12
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums