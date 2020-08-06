Crowdy Farm Rush is like Flight Control but with farm animals – trailer here

315 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Have you ever considered leaving the busy and stressful city life behind and just moving to the countryside where you could finally slow down and find some peace? If so, you might want to try Crowdy Farm Rush first to make sure you know exactly what you’re signing up for. This addictive indie game from Incuvo and 7Levels might make you reconsider your plans.

In Crowdy Farm Rush, your task will be to control hurrying, stubborn animals and bring them all back home. Sounds easy enough? Well think again, farmer, as you’ll have to be cautious so your lazy cows and fast chickens don’t collide – and that’s only the beginning! Making a dozen ducks march in a row, gathering a herd of pigs in a safe place, or controlling a stubborn donkey is all something that only an experienced farmer can handle without causing total chaos. Oh, and don’t forget that all the animals must be washed of mud before they enter the barn. And to top it all off, you’ll also have to handle one very hungry and incredibly determined coyote. A farmer’s life is definitely far from being boring.