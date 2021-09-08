Crimzon Clover World EXplosion getting physical Switch release – trailer here

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 8, 2021
Switch
5
0
previous article
Xbox games on sale for the week of September 7, 2021
next article
The Riftbreaker getting October release date for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X - trailer here
Crimzon Clover World EXplosion
Contents

After the release of the PVP Shoot ‘Em Up Rival Megagun for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, First Press Games and Degica Games are excited to introduce their next collaboration project for Nintendo Switch: Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!

The physical release of Crimzon Clover World EXplosion is scheduled for Q1 of 2022. Its Pre-Order opens this week on Thursday, 9 September 2021 at 7 PM CEST / 1 PM EDT.

The game will be released as a Regular and Collector’s Edition. A special Collector’s Edition EX with an extra meaty assortment of merchandise is also available at very limited quantities.

Crimzon Clover is part of an uprising new age of Arcade-style Top-Down Shooters. Its original release back in 2011 set the bar for indie Shoot ‘Em Ups to new heights and holds up to this day as one of the most thrilling and addicting titles of its genre.

The new Switch version Crimzon Clover World EXplosion refined and expanded the original from its core and amazed arcade fans & critics alike, going from a beloved Doujin Shoot ‘Em Up to a true essential for any well-sorted Nintendo Switch library.

Game Features:

-A total of 3 different game versions to choose from:
-NOVICE offers a feasible challenge for Beginners
-ARCADE stays true to the Arcade Version
-ARRANGED adds new Mechanics and Challenges
-Switch between 4 play modes, from Original to Time Attack
-Pick your favorite from 4 ships, each with a different play-style
-Five varied stages, with unique themes & multiple bosses each
-Competetive online-leader boards for any preferred game setting
-Optionally playable with vertical screen (TATE) orientation

Supported languages: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, English

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Shooters, Switch
NewsShooterSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Mina & Michi (Xbox One) Review
6.5
11
 
Super Hiking League DX (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
 
Heart Chain Kitty (Switch) Review
2.5
Platforms
 
The Riftbreaker
The Riftbreaker getting October release date for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X – trailer here
 
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Preview
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Preview
 
The Outlast Trials
The Outlast Trials Preview
 
My Friend Peppa Pig
Call the boys – the new My Friend Peppa Pig trailer is here
 
Dying Light 2
Dying Light 2: Stay Human Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 
Moon Switch

Onion Games’ Moon is coming to PS4/5

by SquallSnake on September 8, 2021
A little background: in the mid-90s, a number of Square staff — who had cut their teeth on games like Super Mario RPG & Romancing SaGa — decided to forge out on their own and create a new studio, called Love-de-Lic. That is to say, they “went [...]
7
 
The Riftbreaker

The Riftbreaker getting October release date for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X – trailer here

by SquallSnake on September 8, 2021
EXOR Studios announced that The Riftbreaker will launch on October 14th, 2021. The game will release simultaneously on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $29.99. Thanks to EXOR Studios’ partnership with Maximum Games, players around the world will [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums