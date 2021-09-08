Crimzon Clover World EXplosion getting physical Switch release – trailer here

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

After the release of the PVP Shoot ‘Em Up Rival Megagun for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, First Press Games and Degica Games are excited to introduce their next collaboration project for Nintendo Switch: Crimzon Clover World EXplosion!

The physical release of Crimzon Clover World EXplosion is scheduled for Q1 of 2022. Its Pre-Order opens this week on Thursday, 9 September 2021 at 7 PM CEST / 1 PM EDT.

The game will be released as a Regular and Collector’s Edition. A special Collector’s Edition EX with an extra meaty assortment of merchandise is also available at very limited quantities.

Crimzon Clover is part of an uprising new age of Arcade-style Top-Down Shooters. Its original release back in 2011 set the bar for indie Shoot ‘Em Ups to new heights and holds up to this day as one of the most thrilling and addicting titles of its genre.

The new Switch version Crimzon Clover World EXplosion refined and expanded the original from its core and amazed arcade fans & critics alike, going from a beloved Doujin Shoot ‘Em Up to a true essential for any well-sorted Nintendo Switch library.

Game Features:

-A total of 3 different game versions to choose from:

-NOVICE offers a feasible challenge for Beginners

-ARCADE stays true to the Arcade Version

-ARRANGED adds new Mechanics and Challenges

-Switch between 4 play modes, from Original to Time Attack

-Pick your favorite from 4 ships, each with a different play-style

-Five varied stages, with unique themes & multiple bosses each

-Competetive online-leader boards for any preferred game setting

-Optionally playable with vertical screen (TATE) orientation

Supported languages: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, English