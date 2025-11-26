Crime Simulator launches on Xbox December 1 with co-op

Crime Simulator arrives on Xbox Series X|S on December 1, featuring stealth, action, and online co-op for up to four players. From the developer of Thief Simulator 2, the game first launched on PC in June 2025, earning positive reviews and selling over 310,000 copies. The PlayStation 5 version is coming in early 2026, with a Nintendo Switch 2 release planned after.

The game was created by CookieDev, a one-person Polish studio also known for Thief Simulator 2. Ultimate Games S.A. publishes the game on both PC and consoles.

Sneak, Steal, and Strike – Solo or CO-OP

Crime Simulator is a first-person criminal underworld simulation that combines stealth gameplay with roguelite progression and character grinding. The game offers single-player and online co-op modes for up to four players.

Gameplay focuses on heist-style missions involving theft, sabotage, and infiltration. Stealth and planning are essential, and direct combat is always a last resort. The main goal is to earn money and acquire valuable goods, but missions can also involve sabotage, destroying targets, or item drops.

Progress lets players gain new skills, buy better equipment, and expand their hideout. During missions, players can use a wide selection of tools and weapons, including lockpicks, crowbars, silenced pistols, drones, and scanners.

Crime Simulator Expands with New Content

The game is still in active development, and the Xbox version already includes the latest update. Version 1.2 adds a new map, Rural Arizona, new dangers such as motion sensors, and cars that players can steal and drive.

CookieDev is preparing more updates. The next Jewels Update (version 1.3), will arrive in early 2026. This free update will introduce new mechanics for jewel theft and new game modes, including Thief Competition Mode and Impostor Mode.

Crime Simulator – Key Features:

Survive in the criminal underworld Perform stealth and action-based missions Play solo or in online co-op (up to 4 players) Gain new skills and upgrades Use a wide arsenal of weapons and tools

Crime Simulator launches on Xbox Series X|S on December 1, 2025. The PlayStation 5 version will follow in the first quarter of 2026, and a Nintendo Switch 2 edition is in development.

The standard console price is $19.99 USD or EUR, or regional equivalent. The game is available for pre-order in the Microsoft Store with a 20% discount and a 10% launch discount at release. On Steam, the game will be 30% off from December 1 to 3.