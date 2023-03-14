Contraband Police now available on PC – trailer here

by SquallSnake on March 14, 2023
PC
1
0
Contraband Police
The year is 1981, and as a young officer trainee, you are assigned to work at a border post in the mountainous region of Karikatka. Entry into the Acarist People’s Republic is strictly regulated by the party and your every move is monitored! The situation at the border escalates when your comrade is killed during one of the interventions…

Contraband Police is now available on Steam.

Every visitor must have a set of valid documents. Even the slightest discrepancy means refusal of entry. Over time, the number of documents will increase and errors will be more difficult to detect.

Take over the duties of a border guard inspector in a communist country of the 80’s. Smuggling, corruption and forgery are the order of the day here. Be vigilant and earn the respect of your superiors.

