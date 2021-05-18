Comparing the DS and DS Lite Rumble Paks

by SquallSnake on May 18, 2021
1
0
previous article
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers getting console and PC release Fall 2021
Contents

Nintendo consoles have never been shy about incorporating obscure accessories and peripherals for use with their hardware. In 2012, I wrote an article summarizing the DS Rumble Pak and can be read HERE. In that article I mentioned that the DS Lite saw an exclusive Rumble Pak that fits flush with DS Lite systems (not to be confused with the original DS Phat models).  It took me about 9 years but I was finally able to obtain one of these unique DS Lite Rumble Paks. I made some videos to demonstrate this obscure and forgotten accessory.

This first video simply showcases the DS Lite Rumble Pak.

This next video might prove insightful as I compare the original 1st party Nintendo made DS Rumble Pak with this DS Lite Rumble Pak. Although both produce quality results, there is a difference. The Nintendo model is louder and supports a more hollow feeling whereas the DS Lite Rumble Pak is quieter and feels a tad firmer.  Keep in mind, unless you feel these for yourself, it is a little challenging to explain. Also remember, the Nintendo DS Rumble Pak will work in original DS Phat models as well as DS Lite units. The DS Lite Rumble Pak will only work when inserted into SLOT-2 of DS Lite systems; it will not work on original DS Phat models.

Finally, this last video quickly demonstrates how this DS Rumble Pak can be stored. Yes, it will fit inside the GBA cart holder found inside any DS game case. See for yourself here.

If you enjoy weird Rumble-based facts, be sure to check out my article and video about GBC Rumble Pak carts HERE.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Accessories, Articles, DS, Featured
ArticleDSFeaturedNintendo
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Bad Dream: Coma (Xbox One) Review
5.5
3
 
Flowing Lights (Xbox One) Review
5.5
 
Cosmic Top Secret (Xbox One) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers getting console and PC release Fall 2021
 
Biomutant release date announced – gameplay footage here
 
biomutant review
Biomutant Preview
 
Okinawa Rush gets free demo on Steam
 
Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective gets playable demo on Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers getting console and PC release Fall 2021

by SquallSnake on May 18, 2021
Fasten your seatbelts for the ride of a lifetime as Outright Games, the leading publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with Nickelodeon, today have announced a brand new kart racing game Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle [...]
7
 

These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of May 18, 2021

by SquallSnake on May 18, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through May 24, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 8Floor Strategic Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 80% DWG* A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Game Pass 75% Publisher Sale ADVERSE Xbox One X [...]
13
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums