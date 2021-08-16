Claim Mortal Shell DLC for free – limited time only

by SquallSnake on August 16, 2021
Mortal Shell DLC
This Wednesday Mortal Shell will celebrate its first year anniversary in style by releasing its highly anticipated new roguelike expansion, The Virtuous Cycle, at a special 100% discount for five days only.

Between August 18 and August 23, fans can download and keep The Virtuous Cycle — a fully fledged expansion complete with a new roguelike mode, new playable shell, and new transforming axe-katana weapon — at no cost.

Once this promotional period ends, the DLC will return to its MSRP of $7.99 / €6.99 / £6.99.

The promotional period, which commences from The Virtuous Cycle’s release on August 18, is applicable to all available platforms: Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, and GOG.COM.

“Since we launched Mortal Shell back in August 2020 we have been thinking about how to give our fans something truly special that demonstrates our sincere appreciation for their support,” said Kiron Ramdewar, Head of PC and Console at Mortal Shell’s publisher Playstack.

He added: “The Virtuous Cycle Expansion has been packed with content that fans of the genre will love, and provides a new unique way to experience the rich Mortal Shell universe. We can’t wait to see how new and old players will tackle our new roguelike mode when venturing into the depths of Fallgrim”.

August 18 will also mark the much-anticipated arrival of Mortal Shell’s base game on Steam, having amassed more than 300,000 Wishlists so far.

Meanwhile, a Mortal Shell Twitch Drops campaign is now underway, offering rare and special in-game rewards for those who watch the new expansion on Twitch. Rewards include a darker new look for the Foundling, an exclusive Axatana skin, and a brand new playable Lute.

