Cities: Skylines – Hotels & Retreats is a new mini-expansion coming in May

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order announced Cities: Skylines – Hotels & Retreats, a new mini-expansion for the popular city-building game. The expansion will be released on May 23, 2023, for PC and Mac. Hotels & Retreats adds a new layer of tourism to Cities: Skylines, allowing players to build and manage hotels, resorts, and other vacation destinations. Players can choose from a variety of different hotel types, each with its own unique features and amenities. They can also customize the look and feel of their hotels to match their city’s aesthetic. In addition to hotels, Hotels & Retreats also adds a new type of building called the retreat. Retreats are more luxurious than hotels and offer a variety of amenities that are designed to pamper guests. Players can choose from a variety of different retreat types, including spas, wellness centers, and casinos. Hotels & Retreats also introduces a new tourism system to Cities: Skylines. This system tracks the number of tourists visiting a city and the amount of money they spend. Players can use this information to make decisions about where to build hotels and other tourist attractions. The expansion also includes a number of new features and improvements, including:

New tourist attractions, such as amusement parks, museums, and theaters

New tourist events, such as festivals and sporting events

New tourism-related policies and ordinances

New tourism-related assets, such as roads, sidewalks, and signs

Hotels & Retreats is the latest in a long line of expansions and DLC for Cities: Skylines. The game has been praised for its deep gameplay, stunning visuals, and endless replayability. With Hotels & Retreats, Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order are adding even more depth and variety to the game. Here are some additional details about the new features and improvements in Hotels & Skylines: