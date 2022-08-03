Cinematic journey title Voyage coming to consoles in August 2022

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, together with Venturous, announced the up and coming release of Voyage, a relaxing and beautiful cinematic journey of exploration. Out on the 12th August for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch, priced at $14.99 / €14.99, this imaginative, eye-catching, cooperative, adventure game is one not to miss.

A long-forgotten past.

Billed as a side-scrolling casual adventure, Voyage offers much more with its aesthetics and ongoing changing settings, following two survivors who find themselves on an unknown planet. Their travels, whether you decide to play by yourself or cooperatively, will consist of many obstacles that halt and hinder their ability to progress forward. Throughout their journey they will unravel a mystery of the past and there are three stories being told simultaneously in Voyage – ‘gameplay’ (the actual journey) – ‘statue scenes’ (which are big sisters’ personal memories) and lastly – ‘murals’ (which tell the story of the planet and the people who lived there.)

When playing Voyage in single-player mode, as opposed to two player cooperatively, one of the two protagonists in the game acts as an AI companion as if you were to play the game with a friend. You can choose which of the characters to control at any given time, interact with objects and climb together, tell each other to follow or stay put, point and even hug. Many of the objectives throughout the journey of Voyage require cooperation between two characters; for example pushing pillars, moving objects and helping each other while climbing. In addition to this, the actual shared exploration of the game does also play a part in the narrative itself. Whether you decide to play by yourself or cooperatively, the journey will revolve around two survivors in their search for answers and unravel a mystery and find a way home together.

-Share Experience, work alone or with a friend

-Lose yourself in Voyage’s sprawling and expansive hand painted environments

-Customizable input methods such as keyboard, gamepad, mouse and touch

-Music and sound by Calum Bowen, composer for Snipperclips, Pikuniku and Lovely Planet

-Replay the game and come to different personal conclusions

-Relaxing and Unique journey focus

-A game that could be played by anyone without much difficulty

-Players can expect to travel through several carefully chosen environments; sunlit ruins, windy grasslands, sandstorm filled desserts, swamps, misty forests, mossy forests, caves, underwater, a spaceship and more

-Find and understand murals that show what has transpired

-Creatures and otherworldly beings that players get to interact with along their journey, some playing a bigger part in the overall story of the game

-Voyage consists of various settings and moods all tailored to support both the gameplay and the narrative of the game

Unique – Ready to Captivate a broad audience

Voyage has already been described as unique and absorbing, with no audible voices and no text dialogue but soothing backdrop music it opens up a fascinating way to observe and play. With simple controls, focus is squarely toward the visual delights on offer and the challenges that unfold as you are instantly pulled into this beautifully crafted story!