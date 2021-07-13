Chip’s Challenge coming to SNES and Genesis

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent publisher The Retro Room Games announced that the pre-orders for Chip’s Challenge on Super Nintendo Entertainment System and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive start today.

Play as Nerdy Chip McCallahan, who navigates through a series of increasingly difficult puzzles in 148 two-dimensional levels, in order to prove himself and gain membership to the very exclusive Bit Busters Club,

Originally developed by Epyx, Chip’s Challenge is a classic top-down tile-based puzzle game launched on Atari Lynx in 1989. The game was also ported to MS-DOS, Atari ST, Amiga, Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, and Amstrad CPC back in the 90’s.

Chip’s Challenge was also released on Steam 6 years ago featuring 90% of positive reviews. This will be the first time that the game will be available on Nintendo and Sega platforms.

Chip’s Challenge will be available on 16-bit consoles including a cartridge in both PAL and NTSC versions, a box and an instruction booklet.

Features

-148 two-dimensional levels

-Block-pushing puzzles

-Dodging enemies

-Skip to the next level option