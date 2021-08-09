Check out these Halo Slurpee and Mountain Dew drinks

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

What would a triple A game launch be without sugary drinks? Since the beginning, Microsoft’s popular Halo series has launched most installments with marketing tie-ins of some kind. Halo 2 through Halo 4 specifically partnered with 7-11’s Slurpee drink, MNT Dew Code Red, both a mixture of both.

Wanting to give into the marketing hype, I purchased a couple 7-11 Slurpee’s during Halo 2’s launch, bought another round of cups and Code Red when Halo 3 came out, and bought another wave of the red Dew just to get the limited edition Halo 4 can.

I didn’t see too much about these special edition cups, cans, and bottle online so I decided to make a quick video with the marketing materials that were in my collection. As a bonus, I also included a couple of non-Halo cans at the end of the video so be sure to watch it all.

Let me know what you think of Twitter – @ZackGaz. Did you purchase these limited edition items? Still have them displayed? Enjoy sugary drinks? Curious to know what you think.