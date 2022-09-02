Catmaze is a puuurfect Metroidvania releasing on consoles soon

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games, joins together with RedBlack Spade, to announce the up and coming release of Catmaze – a metroidvania that’s inspired by Slavic mythology.

Out on the 9th of September for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch, priced at $9.99 / €9.99, secrets, magic and bounding around some enchanting settings are only a few of the compelling challenges on offer.

Variety is the spice of Catmaze

Creatures from Slavic myths cautiously keep their secrets in the magical forests and dense thickets that have become home to geese, kikimora, anchutkas, mermaids and many more mysterious forms. Now is your chance to unveil secrets where hidden paths will become visible and the road between worlds will be intertwined as you set forth…

Go Forth – Be Brave

The player assumes the role of Alesta, a teenage witch who finds her life turned upside down after a rather hapless experience. Wanting to bring her mother back from the world of the dead, Alesta soon enlists the help of cats that form the link between the world of the living and the dead, also known as Yavi and Navi. Alesta is a character with a strong spirit, but sadly not strong muscles, adding to the fact she does not attack monsters herself – others do it for her. All together there are 12 types of creatures in the game: some hit slowly and hard, some are weak and quick and others can poison enemies or freeze them.

Growing, Expanding Moving on

Throughout the game, you’ll explore the world that consists of caves, forest and villages to help her accomplish what initially was thought impossible. As you progress you will gather upgrades and new abilities that let you access previously inaccessible areas. Additional short sections of game mechanics give variety to enhance the experience – ride a wolf or fly on a broomstick, this is much more fun than solely moving all the way on our two legs!

As you advance through the Slavic villages facing some of the craziest, weirdest and spookiest confrontational encounters, ghosts, mean mermaids, bad mushrooms and more!. you must be prepared for the customary end of level big bad loathsome boss confrontations, who are devious and have some clever tactics. Fear not, it’s not called Catmaze for nothing, for some cute pussies,hedgehogs and even birds will assist you!

Features and Facts:

Use Spells

New Enhancements for Killing

High Replay Ability

Inventive Map to assist

Hidden Rooms

Save Feature

Side Quests

Platforming and action feast

Top soundtrack

Story branching

Endearing Story and Cast

Catmaze is a pixel perfect mixture of fun and challenges to moving and jumping on mushrooms, and to deep and thought provoking puzzles within a huge play area.