Cartoon style arcade volleyball game Volley Pals coming in April

Independent development studio NAISU announces that the pre-order for Volley Pals is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The game will be released on the Microsoft Store on March 10.

The Switch pre-order page will be released on January 11 in Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong; on January 12, in Europe; and on January 13, in Americas. The game will be released on Switch and on Steam on April 6, 2023.

Volley Pals will also participate in the Steam Next Fest for February 6-13

Volley Pals is a chaotic, cartoon style arcade volleyball game with local multiplayer for up to 4 people. It is designed as a party game with each level featuring different themes and mechanics.

In Volley Pals you can play with modified rules from classic volleyball like invading your opponent’s area, using your opponent’s service before they do, increasing the height of the net, and playing rock/paper/scissors.

Features