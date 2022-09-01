Car Mechanic Pinball uses a car as a ball – trailer here

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Sonka will be releasing Car Mechanic Pinball on Nintendo Switch on September 23rd 2022 for $4.99/€4.99.

Welcome to Car Mechanic Pinball – repair and pimp up cars for your clients! The more money you earn by flipping cars, the more you can invest back in your workshop to improve it. All of that nicely packed as an old school arcade pinball game with a voxel look and feel!

-Fast paced arcade gameplay,

-Easy to grasp pinball basics with workshop management mechanics,

-Earn money to improve your workshop for car upgrades,

-Tons of cars to flip,

-Hit the mechanics to fix cars,

-Visit chassis, wheels, body, engine workshops and upgrade relevant car elements,

-Fuel up and drift around!