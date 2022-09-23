Car Mechanic Pinball now available on Switch

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Car Mechanic Pinball in now available on Nintendo Switch for $4.99/€4.99!

Welcome to Car Mechanic Pinball – repair and pimp up cars for your clients! The more money you earn by flipping cars, the more you can invest back in your workshop to improve it. All of that nicely packed as an old school arcade pinball game with a voxel look and feel!

Car Mechanic Pinball features include:

Fast paced arcade gameplay,

Easy to grasp pinball basics with workshop management mechanics,

Earn money to improve your workshop for car upgrades,

Tons of cars to flip,

Hit the mechanics to fix cars,

Visit chassis, wheels, body, engine workshops and upgrade relevant car elements,

Fuel up and drift around!