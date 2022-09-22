C.A.R.L. is a new retro-style platformer coming soon

Created by Andrew Kenady, C.A.R.L. (Computer Automated Resource Locator) blends classic platformer action with quirky RPG and story elements for a lively quest across tech. Get in the shiny metal shoes of C.A.R.L. – a small but daring automaton lost within the sprawling Kent Industries. Brave each perilous factory floor to collect Tech Units for his engineer friend – unlocking new areas and abilities along the way. Befriend defective robots in the D.U.M.P. (Depot of Unusable Machines & Parts) and gather items to bring the facility’s sinister secrets to light!
Filled with humor, C.A.R.L.’s journey is a clever, infinitely satisfying retro romp.
Features:
- Classic 2D Platformer Gameplay: Hop, skip, and jump your way through clever gauntlets of platforming perfection!
- Challenging Puzzles: Doors! Switches! Levers! Things that go on and off! We’ve got ’em all.
- Tons of Secrets: Once you’ve upgraded your abilities, return to completed levels to find secret areas, hidden collectibles, and Easter eggs!
- Charming Narrative & Characters: Meet the residents of the D.U.M.P. and lean on them to help you on your quest! C.A.R.L. will need all the help he can get to uncover the secrets and inner workings of the facility.
- Original ‘Electro-Chiptune’ Soundtrack: Featuring 8-bit, DOS-era sound chip-inspired tracks that energize every step of C.A.R.L.’s journey.
- C.A.R.L. will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation and Steam next Thursday, September 29.
- The game is getting a first week sale on Switch and Steam only. On October 6, C.A.R.L. will return to its original retail price of $14.99.
- Switch: $9.99 (launch sale pricing)
- Steam: $9.89 (launch sale pricing)
- Xbox: $14.99
- PlayStation: $14.99
