C.A.R.L. is a new retro-style platformer coming soon

Created by Andrew Kenady, C.A.R.L. (Computer Automated Resource Locator) blends classic platformer action with quirky RPG and story elements for a lively quest across tech. Get in the shiny metal shoes of C.A.R.L. – a small but daring automaton lost within the sprawling Kent Industries. Brave each perilous factory floor to collect Tech Units for his engineer friend – unlocking new areas and abilities along the way. Befriend defective robots in the D.U.M.P. (Depot of Unusable Machines & Parts) and gather items to bring the facility’s sinister secrets to light!



Filled with humor, C.A.R.L.’s journey is a clever, infinitely satisfying retro romp.

Features: