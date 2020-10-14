Bust-A-Move inspired Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure gets X1 and Switch release date

Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure has been officially announced for Xbox One (October 21) and Nintendo Switch (October 22).
Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure is a puzzle arcade action multiplayer game in which you will have to a lonely but honest pirate who sails around the world through fifty different stages.
