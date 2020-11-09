Bus Driver Simulator drives onto Switch eShop

by SquallSnake on November 9, 2020
Switch
3
0
Contents

Bus Driver Simulator will be available on Nintendo Switch as early as on November 13th. The game offers, among others, a high level of realism, buses from various countries and two faithfully reproduced cities (Cologne, Germany and Serpukhov, Russia). The version for Nintendo’s console also includes all existing DLCs known from PC.

The simulator is based on Bus Driver Simulator 2019, created by the Russian studio KishMish Games. At the beginning of November this year, the title also appeared on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and is now heading to Nintendo Switch. The latter version is being prepared and published by Ultimate Games S.A.

In Bus Driver Simulator, the players can try their hand at being a bus driver. The gameplay is about efficiently delivering passengers to their destinations according to a specific schedule, while complying with road regulations. The simulator offers both highly varied scenarios with strictly defined conditions and a possibility to build your career without such limitations.

The developers have prepared two massive locations based on real cities – Cologne (Germany) and Serpukhov (Russia). They have faithfully recreated, among others, the locations of individual buildings, streets and bus stops.

The game puts an emphasis on realism. Bus Driver Simulator features, among others, faithfully reproduced cities, realistic passenger traffic and a well-developed driving model. It includes various road situations, such as traffic jams, accidents and driving at night. Of course, it will also be necessary to visit gas stations and garages. Importantly, the Nintendo Switch version includes a set of all DLCs previously released on PC” – said Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Bus Driver Simulator – main features:

  • realistic bus driving model;
  • buses from various countries and eras;
  • two faithfully reproduced cities (Cologne and Serpukhov);
  • various road events (such as traffic jams and accidents);
  • bus upgrades;
  • varying weather conditions and a time change system;
  • all add-ons (DLC) previously released on PC.

The release of the digital version (Nintendo eShop) of the simulator has been scheduled for November 13th 2020.

