Bottle: Pilgrim Redux is a 1st person narrative about loss and regret

Catness Game Studios announced the upcoming release of “Bottle: Pilgrim Redux”, a first-person narrative game created by the acclaimed Tonguç Bodur that explores themes of loss, regret, and personal growth. Set to launch on October 30th, the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.

In “Bottle: Pilgrim Redux”, players embark on a personal pilgrimage alongside the protagonist, a man who annually travels from a mountain peak to the beach below. This journey symbolizes his inner quest to come to terms with past mistakes and seek understanding and peace. The story spans twenty years, blending memories with present experiences to offer a deep insight into his life.

Immersive environments and atmospheric experience

The game features approximately 2 hours of gameplay, focusing on a calm and reflective experience. Players will explore seven distinct locations, ranging from dense jungles and open mountain passes to intimate interior spaces. Each environment is thoughtfully designed to reflect significant moments in the protagonist’s life.

Dynamic weather and lighting effects enhance the mood, with elements like storms, snow, and sunsets contributing to the atmosphere. The sound design and musical score are crafted to align with the emotional tone of the journey, aiming to immerse players fully in the experience.

Key Features

Emotional narrative: Delve into a heartfelt story that touches on themes of guilt, forgiveness, and personal growth.

Exploration and discovery: Uncover hidden memories and collectibles that add depth to the storyline.

Atmospheric environments: Experience diverse environments enhanced by dynamic weather and lighting effects.

Immersive soundscape: Enjoy an atmospheric sound design and music that reflect the protagonist’s emotional journey.

Reflective gameplay: Engage in a meditative journey that may resonate with players on a personal level.

“Bottle: Pilgrim Redux” will be available for digital download on the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store starting October 30, 2023.