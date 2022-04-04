Boob-based RPG Seven Pirates H gets May release date

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on April 4, 2022
Switch
15
0
previous article
Retro arcade-style shoot'em up Z-Warp headed for consoles
Seven Pirates H
Contents

EastAsiaSoft announced an official release date for upcoming RPG Seven Pirates H, which will be making its debut on Nintendo Switch in North America, Europe and Asia May 12th, 2022. To commemorate this release date announcement, a new gameplay trailer has been prepared, showcasing the exploration and combat mechanics of the game in its localized English version. An official dedicated website has also just launched, detailing added content and features for Nintendo Switch as well as character profiles, screenshots, video, system information, store links and more.

Seven Pirates H is developed by Compile Heart and Felistella, published in its original release and ported for Nintendo Switch by Idea Factory in close cooperation with Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing will be set at US$39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99, with an additional 15% launch discount available on the eShop for 3 weeks following release. Nintendo Switch physical editions of Seven Pirates H are currently available for pre-order through online retailer partner Playasia. Shipping will begin at the same time as digital release on May 12th, 2022.

About Seven Pirates H

Join young pirate Parute Kairi and pervy boy monster Otton in an adventure to locate the lost treasures of the Monsupi Sea! Determined to make a legendary name for herself, Parute sets sail with a magic compass and the aid of newfound monster girl companions, but what starts as a raucous romp across uncharted islands gradually reveals something more sinister. Through their colorful encounters with rival pirates and locals in need, Parute and company learn some unsettling truths about the king who governs these waters, all leading to a confrontation that could tear their adorable crew apart!

Seven Pirates H is a traditional RPG focused on exploration and discovery with a gigantic dose of fanservice thrown in! As Parute, you’ll command your party of monster girls in combat against naughty enemies, exploiting weaknesses to gain the upper hand in turn-based combat. Adventure across islands in 3D and ride Otton to reach secret areas, gather items and enhance your abilities as you level up! With the special “Booby Training” system, you can control the bust size of the all-female crew for stat boosts, bigger for increased power and defense or smaller for improved speed and agility!

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, RPG, Switch
EastAsiaSoftNewsRPGSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Super Cyborg (Xbox One) Review with stream
8.0
15
 
Astro A10 Gen 2 Headset Review
9.0
 
Red Wings: American Aces (Switch) Review
7.5
Platforms
 
SAINTS FEAT
Saints Row Reboot – Preview
 
Samurai Bringer
Japanese Rogue-lite Samurai Bringer coming to Switch, PS4, and PC April 2022
 
skul feat2
Skul The Hero Slayer (Xbox One) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Red Wings: American Aces getting March Switch and PC release
 
Metal Dogs
MyGamer Visual Cast – Metal Dogs (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
Seven Pirates H

Boob-based RPG Seven Pirates H gets May release date

by SquallSnake on April 4, 2022
EastAsiaSoft announced an official release date for upcoming RPG Seven Pirates H, which will be making its debut on Nintendo Switch in North America, Europe and Asia May 12th, 2022. To commemorate this release date announcement, a new gameplay trailer has [...]
15
 
Z Warp banner

Retro arcade-style shoot’em up Z-Warp headed for consoles

by SquallSnake on April 4, 2022
Arriving April 6th on Nintendo Switch, PS4/PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Z-Warp offers a hardcore vertical shooter challenge presented in slick pixel art style, with Story and Endless modes to explore and hone your skills! In the Year 21XX, a [...]
9
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums