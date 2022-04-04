Boob-based RPG Seven Pirates H gets May release date

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

EastAsiaSoft announced an official release date for upcoming RPG Seven Pirates H, which will be making its debut on Nintendo Switch in North America, Europe and Asia May 12th, 2022. To commemorate this release date announcement, a new gameplay trailer has been prepared, showcasing the exploration and combat mechanics of the game in its localized English version. An official dedicated website has also just launched, detailing added content and features for Nintendo Switch as well as character profiles, screenshots, video, system information, store links and more.

Seven Pirates H is developed by Compile Heart and Felistella, published in its original release and ported for Nintendo Switch by Idea Factory in close cooperation with Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing will be set at US$39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99, with an additional 15% launch discount available on the eShop for 3 weeks following release. Nintendo Switch physical editions of Seven Pirates H are currently available for pre-order through online retailer partner Playasia. Shipping will begin at the same time as digital release on May 12th, 2022.

About Seven Pirates H

Join young pirate Parute Kairi and pervy boy monster Otton in an adventure to locate the lost treasures of the Monsupi Sea! Determined to make a legendary name for herself, Parute sets sail with a magic compass and the aid of newfound monster girl companions, but what starts as a raucous romp across uncharted islands gradually reveals something more sinister. Through their colorful encounters with rival pirates and locals in need, Parute and company learn some unsettling truths about the king who governs these waters, all leading to a confrontation that could tear their adorable crew apart!

Seven Pirates H is a traditional RPG focused on exploration and discovery with a gigantic dose of fanservice thrown in! As Parute, you’ll command your party of monster girls in combat against naughty enemies, exploiting weaknesses to gain the upper hand in turn-based combat. Adventure across islands in 3D and ride Otton to reach secret areas, gather items and enhance your abilities as you level up! With the special “Booby Training” system, you can control the bust size of the all-female crew for stat boosts, bigger for increased power and defense or smaller for improved speed and agility!