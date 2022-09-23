Blood Waves (XSX) Review with stream

SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 23, 2022
0
Full Review

Originally released a couple years ago on Xbox One and PS4, an XSX and PS5 version of Blood Waves is now available. Published by Sometimes You, this is a single player horde mode where a Lara Croft lookalike must survive waves of aggressive zombie attacks with severely underpowered firearms.

To quickly summarize, this game is tough and filled with jank. I was never able to beat Wave 2 because the player’s pistol is unwieldy even after experimenting with the limited camera options and takes way too many shots to drop a single zombie. There is a machete melee attack but the player runs out of stamina after a few swings. Also, I am not sure if there is any sort of visual upgrade to this XSX version. When walking to the crafting room, the game always gets darker for no reason as you can see from my stream embedded in this article. There stage ending results screen is also really loud for no reason.

The flat circular arena also repeats with no good place to mount a solid defense. The gimmick behind Blood Waves is supposed to be the trap mechanic where the player can purchase, upgrade, and place a series of traps to repel the incoming attacks like a Deception title or Orcs Might Die. Unfortunately, the cost of everything is much too high and the player won’t be able to purchase anything in the early stages, leaving you frustratingly underpowered. The fun factor would have been exponentially increased if the player was much better equipped than the mindless zombie attackers. As it stands, a broken and unbalanced single player horde mode plays about as good as it sounds.

Not As Good As: Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

About As Much Fun As: Whiskey & Zombies

Play It Instead: the horde mode in any Gears of War game   

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
