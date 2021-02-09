Blood Bowl 3 – Super Bowl Commercial

by SquallSnake on February 9, 2021
Funnier, bloodier, and more spectacular than ever, Blood Bowl 3 will be a hit with fans of the universe and strategy games alike. At launch, the game will include 12 teams’ each with their own pitch and cheerleaders, Campaign and Multiplayer modes, and more customization options than a Blood Bowl game has ever received before. 

Planned for release in 2021, the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Nintendo Switch.

News, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Sports, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
Cyanide NACON
