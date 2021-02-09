Blood Bowl 3 – Super Bowl Commercial

Funnier, bloodier, and more spectacular than ever, Blood Bowl 3 will be a hit with fans of the universe and strategy games alike. At launch, the game will include 12 teams’ each with their own pitch and cheerleaders, Campaign and Multiplayer modes, and more customization options than a Blood Bowl game has ever received before.
Planned for release in 2021, the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Nintendo Switch.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
R-Type Final 2 release date and trailer here
Experience white-knuckle shooter action in the latest gameplay trailer for R-Type Final 2! Customize your ship, upgrade your weapons, and unleash a devastating onslaught against hordes of enemies that evolve according to your performance! Coming to PS4, [...]
KoF 2002 Unlimited Match now available on PS4
SNK announced that THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH (KOF 2002 UM) is now available to download on PlayStation 4. A physical edition will arrive this spring. As the fully tuned up 2009 sequel to the critically acclaimed KOF 2002, KOF 2002 UM will [...]
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of February 9, 2021
The following Xbox games are discounted through February 15, 2021. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes 6180 the moon Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Spotlight Sale ABZU Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S 50% Lunar New Year Sale Ace Combat 7: Skies [...]
Comments