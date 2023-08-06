Block pushing puzzler Fluffy Milo coming to console

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Embark on a pushing puzzle adventure through the seasons in Fluffy Milo! Featuring 60 stages of casual brainteasing fun presented in top-down 3D style, Fluffy Milo puts you in control of an adorable feline as you help him fill his bowls with delicious milk. Things start simple on a small arrangement of tiles with a single milk jug and one bowl, then get progressively larger and harder as you progress.

For every 15 stages you clear, your surroundings will change from tropical themes and forests to snowy fields as the seasons shift. If you make a mistake, don’t worry! You’ll have 3 chances to undo your moves before you have to restart the stage, and you can replay any level you’ve unlocked. Will you help Milo satisfy his milk cravings?