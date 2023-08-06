Block pushing puzzler Fluffy Milo coming to console

by SquallSnake on August 6, 2023
Fluffy Milo
Embark on a pushing puzzle adventure through the seasons in Fluffy Milo! Featuring 60 stages of casual brainteasing fun presented in top-down 3D style, Fluffy Milo puts you in control of an adorable feline as you help him fill his bowls with delicious milk. Things start simple on a small arrangement of tiles with a single milk jug and one bowl, then get progressively larger and harder as you progress.

For every 15 stages you clear, your surroundings will change from tropical themes and forests to snowy fields as the seasons shift. If you make a mistake, don’t worry! You’ll have 3 chances to undo your moves before you have to restart the stage, and you can replay any level you’ve unlocked. Will you help Milo satisfy his milk cravings?

  • Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
  • Release date: August 9, 2023
  • Price: US $4.99 / €4.99
  • Puzzle your way through 60 unique stages!
  • Enjoy cute aesthetics and casual play in top-down 3D style.
  • Get each carton of milk to a bowl to help satisfy Milo’s cravings!
  • Undo moves up to 3 times per stage.
  • Watch the seasons change around you with every 15 levels you complete!
