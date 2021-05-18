Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers getting console and PC release Fall 2021

by SquallSnake on May 18, 2021
PC
7
0
Contents

Fasten your seatbelts for the ride of a lifetime as Outright Games, the leading publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with Nickelodeon, today have announced a brand new kart racing game Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers. Based on Nickelodeon’s hit preschool series, the game will release this Autumn on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC digital.

Blaze and the Monster Machine fans can become a part of the action by joining the amazing monster truck Blaze and his friend and driver AJ as they head out on adventures with their friends Pickle, Darington, Zeg, Starla, Stripes and even the cheating Crusher and zoom around the colourful streets of Axle City on a mission to win the racing championship.

 Players can take on the championship on their own as one of seven distinctive characters or play together with friends and family in four player split screen and race for victory.

 Key Features:

● PERFECT FOR KIDS – Includes STEM educational features and auto drive with optional simple controls for younger players

● POWER UP – Use speed boosts, and perform stunts and tricks around amazing tracks like Race to Eagle Rock, Stuntmania and more

● CHOOSE YOUR STYLE – Customise characters and activate unique character abilities to outsmart the competition

● RACE WITH FRIENDS – Play together in four player split screen mode

In the CG-animated preschool series Blaze and the Monster Machines, the amazing monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ have adventures that explore the physics of how things move; tackle problems through scientific inquiry and mathematics; and discover the parts needed to make everyday technologies work. Each action-packed episode is filled with monster trucks, physical humor and upbeat original songs with lyrics that highlight a STEM concept such as adhesion, friction, force, trajectory and magnetism.

“We’re thrilled Blaze is finally in a video game and are delighted to continue our partnership with Nickelodeon to bring another set of beloved characters to life” said Terry Malham CEO of Outright Games. “We absolutely love the TV show and knew it would be the perfect fit for one of our titles. Not only is it fun and can be enjoyed as a family or with friends, we’re just as excited about the educational elements teaching science, technology and motoring to kids and we hope you all enjoy it!”

