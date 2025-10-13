Blaster Force 3000 is a new retro FPS by Ratalaika Games

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch XBOX One Xbox Series X
0 106 Views
Blaster Force 3000

Ratalaika Games & Petite Games announced that Blaster Force 3000 will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on October 17, 2025 for $4.99.

Dive into retro FPS action where every level brings a new challenge!

Battle relentless aliens in dark cellars, ancient castle halls, and the vastness of space.

You’ll need to adapt to the environment and enemies on the fly. Explore hidden areas, rack up as many points as possible, and put your reflexes and aiming skills to the test!

Experience the nostalgic feel of classic shooters, exciting levels, and increasingly tough waves of enemies.

Features:

Nostalgic first-person shooter
Adrenaline-pumping pixel art
Heavy metal and hard rock music soundtrack
5 killer weapons and 36 brutal levels

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 17-Oct-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4

Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at  |  + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Legend of Steel Empire

Legend of Steel Empire (PS4) Review

Oct 10, 2025 241 Views
Kotenok

Platformer Kotenok coming to consoles by EastAsiaSoft

Oct 10, 2025 225 Views
Verho – Curse of Faces

Verho – Curse of Faces looks like Skyrim or Dark Souls but with PS1 visuals

Oct 10, 2025 204 Views
Dreams of Another

Dreams of Another available now on Playstation and Steam

Oct 10, 2025 242 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2024 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. - Music Forums - Horrify - Halo Forums