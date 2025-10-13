Blaster Force 3000 is a new retro FPS by Ratalaika Games

Ratalaika Games & Petite Games announced that Blaster Force 3000 will be released onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on October 17, 2025 for $4.99.

Dive into retro FPS action where every level brings a new challenge!

Battle relentless aliens in dark cellars, ancient castle halls, and the vastness of space.

You’ll need to adapt to the environment and enemies on the fly. Explore hidden areas, rack up as many points as possible, and put your reflexes and aiming skills to the test!

Experience the nostalgic feel of classic shooters, exciting levels, and increasingly tough waves of enemies.

Features:

Nostalgic first-person shooter Adrenaline-pumping pixel art Heavy metal and hard rock music soundtrack 5 killer weapons and 36 brutal levels

