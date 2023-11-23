Blades of Steel (GB, 1991) – ENABLE THE LINK CABLE

Blog Featured GB Classic
0 1 Views
Blades of Steel link banner

Ported from the original NES version, Blades of Steel is still a fun, arcadey hockey game even if there are not any options to tweak.

Here’s a look at the 2-player link cable vs mode.

Avatar of SquallSnake
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief at myGamer.com | + posts

Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.

- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/

Tagged

Related Articles

Worldless

Worldless (XSX) Review

Nov 22, 2023 26 Views
Game and Watch Gallery 3 music banner

Game & Watch Gallery 3’s ending theme is beautiful – have a listen

Nov 21, 2023 20 Views
Ninja or Die Shadow of the Sun

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun (Switch) Review

Nov 20, 2023 42 Views
From Below Pocket link banner

From Below Pocket (indie GBC, 2023) – Enable The Link Cable

Nov 19, 2023 20 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Reviews

Worldless

Worldless (XSX) Review

Nov 22, 2023- No Comments on Worldless (XSX) Review

A stylized 2D Metroidvania with turn-based combat, Worldless offers a unique mix of strategy and platforming. Designed around a…

Ninja or Die Shadow of the Sun

Ninja or Die: Shadow of the Sun (Switch) Review

42 Views
Nacon Revolution X Pro controller

Nacon Revolution X Camo Xbox Controller Review

48 Views
3266
Read More

Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.