Bladed Fury getting physical and digital release in late March 2021

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

PM Studios is leading with their sword hands and announcing the launch date for Bladed Fury coming to consoles in digital and physical edition. This game will be slashing its way onto the PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch March 25th.

Bladed Fury is a classic 2D action game, based on Chinese mythology with an accompanying traditional art style and sound design, but with a dash of surrealism added to the mix. Featuring a fluid combat experience, a high-octane combo system, and a plethora of ancient enemies and deities to destroy, Bladed Fury is a truly addictive action game.

Take on the role of a Chinese princess fighting off rival clans to recapture your kingdom. Restore honor to your family as you hack and slash your way through this beautiful side-scroller and avenge the death of your father.