Blade Assault getting console release this Fall

by SquallSnake on July 7, 2022
Playstation 4
Blade Assault
PM Studios announced that Blade Assault, the action-packed 2D side-scrolling cyberpunk rogue-lite from Team Suneat, is coming to consoles on September 30th, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

After the devastating Red Stone War, the world is divided into three regions: the mutant infested outside grounds, the Undercity where people have fled to seek refuge from mutants, and the sky city Esperanza where the rich and powerful rule over the world. Fight against the corrupt military of Esperanza as part of the resistance force of the Undercity. Bring the corrupt to justice by becoming stronger and fighting alongside your trusty comrades.

The console version will feature all of the great content previously released for the PC version. This includes:

-Three playable characters, each with their own unique playstyle and signature weapons
-200 different items from Cores to Gears
-Enhanced weapons to turn them into the beasts they need to be to take on the monsters flooding the world
-Seven bosses
-The Friendship System encourages making friends and earning rewards from the game’s NPCs
-Assault Level that unlocks after “finishing” the game and tests the mettle of even the toughest player with endless hard-mode waves of enemies

The PM Studios team will be announcing more details about pre-ordering the game on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks including physical edition bonuses, links to digital store pages, and names of brick-and-mortar stores where the physical edition can be purchased.

