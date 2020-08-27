Become a tank mechanic with Tank Mechanic Simulator on Switch

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Tank Mechanic Simulator, a unique game about WWII tanks, is making its debut on the Nintendo Switch. The player becomes the owner of a tank museum who recovers damaged and abandoned tanks, in order to restore them to their former glory. The digital launch (Nintendo eShop) has been scheduled for August 27th this year.

The simulator launched on PC in February 2020.

The gameplay consists of finding and retrieving forgotten tanks, and then transporting them to the workshop. There, the player has a lot of freedom to show off his talents when it comes to renovating these tracked vehicles. You can, among others, disassemble rusty elements to later replace them with new ones. Interestingly, you can both purchase and make such parts yourself.

“Tank Mechanic Simulator is one of the most interesting simulators released in the last year. It’s not only a treat for military enthusiasts, but also an interesting alternative for people who haven’t played similar titles so far” – says Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Tank Mechanic Simulator – main features:

World War II-era tanks;

advanced renovation possibilities;

find and recover tanks;

physical terrain deformation system;

run a tank museum.

The release date for the Nintendo Switch has been set to August 27th 2020.

Basic information:

title: Tank Mechanic Simulator

genre: simulation, educational, indie

producer: Ultimate Games S.A.

publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Chinese

no. of players: 1

file size: 1.6 GB

release date: 27.08.2020 (Nintendo Switch), 20.02.2020 (PC – Steam)