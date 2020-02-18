Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (Xbox One) Review

by squallsnake on February 18, 2020
XBOX One
15
0
previous article
Co-op puzzler Ibb & Obb Switch trailer here
Contents
Item Reviewed

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (Xbox One) Review

Author
Positives

Looks great on a 4k display
Fast load times

Negatives

No new features
You might already own these games as they were free at one point

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
8.0
Bottom Line

If you have not already played these action packed titles, this is the best way to play them.

8.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

A highlight during the previous console generation, Bayonetta and Vanquish were two stand-out titles that defined the high-octane, ridiculous action of developer Platinum Games. Sold together for $40 or individually for $25, both titles now run at 4K with 60fps on modern consoles.

Although these titles are not linked in any way from a story perspective, both share common ground as they are 3rd person action titles. Playing as a witch dressed in her own hair, Bayonetta puts a stronger emphasis on melee combat as opposed to the cover and sliding gun battles of Vanquish. Each title puts constant action at the forefront, rarely giving the player a moment to catch your breath – the Platinum Games treatment.

Both titles now look better than ever thanks to increased frame rate and 4K output but it is disappointing that no new features, options, or modes have been added. At one point, Bayonetta and Vanquish were given away as free games for Xbox Live Gold members (Vanquish was free for PS+ subscribers in the past too) so there is a chance you own these titles once or twice already. If you played these games last generation, there is no reason to revisit or repurchase them here on Xbox One (or PS4) as they are the exact same game. Wii U owners were also treated to a special limited edition bundle of Bayonetta 2, an exclusive to that system. The launch edition of Bayonetta 2 was bundled with Bayonetta 1 on a physical disc as a bonus and thank you for fans. Even if the PS3 version of Bayonetta is known for being a janky port, there is little reason to double, or even triple dip again here despite this being the best way to play these titles.

If you never experienced these games, this is a good time to experience what it means to play a Platinum Games game. The stories don’t make any sense but it doesn’t really matter when the action has this much emphasis and personality. I personally prefer the rocket sliding action of Vanquish over Bayonetta even though the testosterone filled dialog is totally eye-rolling but both titles are worthy of a play through even 10 years later.

Don’t Forget About: Binary Domain

Also Try: Metal Gear Rising Revengeance  

Wait For It: Bayonetta 3

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Action, Featured, Reviews, XBOX One
ActionBayonettaFeaturedPlatinum GamesReviewVanquishXBOX One
, , , , , ,
About the Author
squallsnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (Xbox One) Review
8.0
15
 
Help Me Doctor (Switch) Review
2.5
 
7th Sector (Xbox One) Review
7.5
Bookmark Me

You need to login or register to bookmark/favorite this content.

Platforms
 
You are your own enemy in TERROR SQUID coming to Switch and PC
 
Mountain climbing simulator, Climber: Sky is the Limit, first trailer here
 
MyGamer Visual Cast: Praetorians: HD Remaster (PC)
 
Hunter Simulator 2 coming summer 2020
 
4 player co-op survival horror shooter Outbreak: Epidemic is now available on Xbox One and Steam
View All
Latest News
      
 

Co-op puzzler Ibb & Obb Switch trailer here

by squallsnake on February 18, 2020
ibb & obb is a two player cooperative game only, set in a puzzle filled world where gravity goes both up and down. The Nintendo Switch release of this classic indie title features remastered art, animations and levels, plus the innovative option of [...]
5
 

Xbox games on sale for the week of Feb 18, 2020

by squallsnake on February 18, 2020
The following Xbox discounts are available to Xbox Live Gold members now through February 24, 2020. Xbox One: Content Title Content Type Discount Notes A Hat In Time Xbox One Game 40% Wild World Of Animals Sale A Way Out Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Publisher [...]
4
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer Is Hiring!!
January 1, 2020
by squallsnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2019 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums