Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle (Xbox One) Review

Full Review

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

A highlight during the previous console generation, Bayonetta and Vanquish were two stand-out titles that defined the high-octane, ridiculous action of developer Platinum Games. Sold together for $40 or individually for $25, both titles now run at 4K with 60fps on modern consoles.

Although these titles are not linked in any way from a story perspective, both share common ground as they are 3rd person action titles. Playing as a witch dressed in her own hair, Bayonetta puts a stronger emphasis on melee combat as opposed to the cover and sliding gun battles of Vanquish. Each title puts constant action at the forefront, rarely giving the player a moment to catch your breath – the Platinum Games treatment.

Both titles now look better than ever thanks to increased frame rate and 4K output but it is disappointing that no new features, options, or modes have been added. At one point, Bayonetta and Vanquish were given away as free games for Xbox Live Gold members (Vanquish was free for PS+ subscribers in the past too) so there is a chance you own these titles once or twice already. If you played these games last generation, there is no reason to revisit or repurchase them here on Xbox One (or PS4) as they are the exact same game. Wii U owners were also treated to a special limited edition bundle of Bayonetta 2, an exclusive to that system. The launch edition of Bayonetta 2 was bundled with Bayonetta 1 on a physical disc as a bonus and thank you for fans. Even if the PS3 version of Bayonetta is known for being a janky port, there is little reason to double, or even triple dip again here despite this being the best way to play these titles.

If you never experienced these games, this is a good time to experience what it means to play a Platinum Games game. The stories don’t make any sense but it doesn’t really matter when the action has this much emphasis and personality. I personally prefer the rocket sliding action of Vanquish over Bayonetta even though the testosterone filled dialog is totally eye-rolling but both titles are worthy of a play through even 10 years later.

Don’t Forget About: Binary Domain

Also Try: Metal Gear Rising Revengeance

Wait For It: Bayonetta 3

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz