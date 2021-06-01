Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a new action-adventure multiplayer 3D platformer on PC

by SquallSnake on June 1, 2021
PC
3
0
Contents

Launched in Early Access in March, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a ballsy adventure.

What is Bang-On Balls: Chronicles?

  • an oddball of a 3D platforming game you can play solo or with up to 3 more players
  • a reckless, gratifying mayhem adventure-exploration game with collect-a-thon spin! 
  • a growing universe with new weekly updates and mini-challenges releasing every month
  • epic boss battles, wrecking balls, ballbreaker combat, ball-buster puzzles, and more. 
  • a rewarding treasure hunt! In addition to the hundreds of cosmetics hidden all across the map, there are mini-games and challenges that grant you points you can exchange for more items!

What is not? 

  • an MMO, duh… You can play with up to 3  friends who can join your adventure, that’s it. 
  • a flat-looking platformer… the beautiful world of Bang-On Balls is built and animated in 3 dimensions adding depth to your exploration and combat experience
  • A completely finished game… Bang-On Balls is still under development and improving every day!
