Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a new action-adventure multiplayer 3D platformer on PC

Launched in Early Access in March, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a ballsy adventure.
What is Bang-On Balls: Chronicles?
- an oddball of a 3D platforming game you can play solo or with up to 3 more players
- a reckless, gratifying mayhem adventure-exploration game with collect-a-thon spin!
- a growing universe with new weekly updates and mini-challenges releasing every month
- epic boss battles, wrecking balls, ballbreaker combat, ball-buster puzzles, and more.
- a rewarding treasure hunt! In addition to the hundreds of cosmetics hidden all across the map, there are mini-games and challenges that grant you points you can exchange for more items!
What is not?
- an MMO, duh… You can play with up to 3 friends who can join your adventure, that’s it.
- a flat-looking platformer… the beautiful world of Bang-On Balls is built and animated in 3 dimensions adding depth to your exploration and combat experience
- A completely finished game… Bang-On Balls is still under development and improving every day!
