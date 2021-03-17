Baltoro Games will bring Knights & Guns to Switch in Q2 2021

270 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Knights & Guns is an action shooting game for one or two players! It is currently scheduled as a Switch exclusive and will be released by Baltoro Games.

Inspired by the classics, developed for the modern audiences. We have decided to postpone the release to Q2 in order to make some more levels, so that we can give our players even more content!

Inside the game:

Fight awesome bosses on various stages!

Co-op campaign is the way to go!…

…but feel free to take on the challenge alone if you’re brave enough!

Conquer the non-linear world! Rush through over 150 stages, or enjoy the game at your own pace, looking for secrets and special routes!

60 fps gameplay! Try the different modes! Hunt the monsters! Survive! Play on small, big and narrow maps!

Check out all the awesome suits of armor and, of course, all the GUNS! Lasers, shotguns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles… They are all here!

Knights & Guns brings you to a dangerous world where you will fight, alongside your friend, against demons, ghouls & ghosts. Use shotguns, lasers and the power of chivalry to overcome every obstacle. Become the best version of a knight – one with a gun.

Inspired by PANG, Bug Butcher, classic DOOM, Cuphead, Monster Boy, Mushihimesama, Metal Slug and 19XX: The War Against Destiny.